iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Desjardins lowered iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$80.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$87.99 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$67.43 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.