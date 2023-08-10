iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IAG opened at C$87.99 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$67.43 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total value of C$624,635.90. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
