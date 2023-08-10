IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAC in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

