ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $138.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ICF International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $130.14 on Monday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $556,514 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ICF International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

