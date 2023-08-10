Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 81.9% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $449.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

