IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 98,502 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.30.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 1,261.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGC Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.