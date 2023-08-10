IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 98,502 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.30.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 1,261.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
