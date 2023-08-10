IGM Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($5.65) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.65) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.74) per share.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

IGMS stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.31. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. IGM Biosciences’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.