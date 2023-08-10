IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Acquires 8 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($20.10) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($160.82).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,563 ($19.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,610.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,566.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. IMI’s payout ratio is 3,103.45%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.28) to GBX 1,920 ($24.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

