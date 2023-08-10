Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMRX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.04.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 15,934.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.67%. Analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $8,004,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

