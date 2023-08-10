Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $20.79. Immunovant shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 466,603 shares.

Specifically, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,197 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 102,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 3,366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

