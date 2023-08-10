Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Down 0.9%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 1,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

