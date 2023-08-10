Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Down 0.9%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 1,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.
