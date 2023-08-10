Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Incyte by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 243,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Up 1.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Profile



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

