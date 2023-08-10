Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.
Innospec Price Performance
NASDAQ IOSP opened at $107.25 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
