Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Acquires 380 Shares of Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £634.60 ($810.99).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON:CCJI opened at GBX 163 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.60. The company has a market capitalization of £219.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.11. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.81 ($2.23).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

