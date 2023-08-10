Insider Buying: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Acquires 1,741 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Kate Allum acquired 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,932.51 ($2,469.66).

Eurocell Price Performance

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 110 ($1.41) on Thursday. Eurocell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.75. The firm has a market cap of £123.30 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

