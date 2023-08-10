Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases 420 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David A. Dunmow purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,397 ($6,897.12).

James Latham Trading Down 5.4 %

LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,269.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.07 million, a PE ratio of 678.77 and a beta of 0.71. James Latham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061.20 ($13.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.64). The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.80 ($0.37) per share. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. James Latham’s payout ratio is presently 1,564.25%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

