Insider Buying: The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Purchases 1,540 Shares of Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Aidan Lisser purchased 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £10,087 ($12,890.73).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 656 ($8.38) on Thursday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 537 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,406.78%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.