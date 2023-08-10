Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSP. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

NSP opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.