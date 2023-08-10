Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$219.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of IFC opened at C$197.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.55. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

