Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.60.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
