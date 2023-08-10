Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.25.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

