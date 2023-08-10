Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 2.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 2,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.