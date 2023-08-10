Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Inuvo by 15.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

