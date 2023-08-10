Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.