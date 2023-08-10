Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

