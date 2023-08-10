Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 11,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Invesque Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.51). Invesque had a negative net margin of 32.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of C$66.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.