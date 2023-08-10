Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $469.03

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.03 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.26). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 481.90 ($6.16), with a volume of 281,969 shares.

Investec Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 469.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 580.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,734.94%.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

About Investec Group

In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 83,159 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £366,731.19 ($468,666.06). In other news, insider Richard John Wainwright purchased 110,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £505,560.96 ($646,084.29). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 83,159 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.64), for a total value of £366,731.19 ($468,666.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,716 shares of company stock worth $335,677,051. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

