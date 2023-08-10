Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

