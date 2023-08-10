Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elys Game Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Elys Game Technology Stock Down 1.6 %
ELYS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 149.15% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elys Game Technology
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.