Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,587 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 193% compared to the typical volume of 5,652 call options.

CELH opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

