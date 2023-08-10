Investors Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

