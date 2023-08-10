Investors Purchase High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

