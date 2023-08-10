Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.09.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
