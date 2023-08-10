Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 2,995,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,766,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

