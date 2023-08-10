iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,111 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,988,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,353.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.33 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38.

