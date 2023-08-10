iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 388.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

