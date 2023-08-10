iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

