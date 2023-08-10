iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.25 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

