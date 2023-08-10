iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ILCG opened at $61.59 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

