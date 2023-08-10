iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 261,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
