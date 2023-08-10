iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

EWJ opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

