iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

