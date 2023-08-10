iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,506 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $144.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.