iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,284,000 after buying an additional 246,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,006,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,198,000 after buying an additional 208,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $95.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

