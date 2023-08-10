Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) versus Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Critical Comparison

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 27.40% -225.61% 24.54% Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Altria Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $25.10 billion 3.12 $5.76 billion $3.81 11.57 Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Altria Group and Ispire Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altria Group and Ispire Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Altria Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Altria Group beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

