Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Itron were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Itron stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

