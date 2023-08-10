J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 51.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $2,824,429. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

JBHT stock opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

