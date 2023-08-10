Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Natixis acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.