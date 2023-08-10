Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as high as $136.46 and last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 125755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.36.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.