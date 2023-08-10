Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $18.09. Jamf shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 288,836 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

