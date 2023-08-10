Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as low as C$26.38 and last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 146640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.29.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.87%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

