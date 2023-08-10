Jane D. Carlin Sells 1,246 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

View Our Latest Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.